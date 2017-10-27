One person is dead following a Friday night incident in a southwest neighbourhood.

According to police, officers responded to a location in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. shortly before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a serious assault. An injured man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police cordoned off roads in the area and members of the CPS homicide unit are leading the investigation into the death.

Officials have not released information regarding an arrest or if a suspect has been identified.