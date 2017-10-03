CTV News has confirmed that Calla Medig, a resident of Jasper, is the third Canadian victim in the deadly shooting at a concert outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old’s Facebook page shows that she’d been to Las Vegas before and was excited to be there again.

Medig graduated from Red Deer College and operated a bed and breakfast in Jasper alongside her mother.

The Jasper Royal Canadian Legion revealed on Monday that it has lowered its flag in memory of Medig, calling her a ‘young, beautiful lady’.

Two other Canadians were killed in the attack that killed 59 people and wounded over 500 others.

Jessica Klymchuk, a mother of four from Valleyview, a community just north of Edmonton was attending the concert with her fiancé.

Jordan McIldoon, a mechanic from Maple Ridge, B.C. was also killed. He would have celebrated his 24th birthday later this week.

A fourth Canadian, Tara Roe, is still missing following the shooting. Roe, an Okotoks native, became separated from her husband and friends when the shooting began. Her family is praying for her safety.

Six other Canadians were hurt in the shooting, including Calgarian Steve Arruda, who needed to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from his leg.

An unidentified Airdrie woman was also shot twice and is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

Meanwhile, people returning to Calgary from Las Vegas described a night of panic and horror following the shooting.

“Shocking,” said Peter Hribar. “It’s a bit of a mayhem thing because to hear that many shots, you know. This isn’t one of, so we were lucky but I feel for all the people who were down there.”

“You know, it was just really, really scary. I always tend to be an optimist I thought it’s not my time, but because we didn’t know, we didn’t have the right information,” said Cheryl Hamelin. “I was just thinking about my kids and my family and I was just so scared.”

Canadian Affairs is working to confirm if any other Canadians were involved in the shooting.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, killed himself before officers stormed Room 135 in the gold-colored glass skyscraper.

The motive for the attack remains a mystery, with Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo saying: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point."

(With files from CTV Edmonton, CTVNews.ca and the Associated Press)