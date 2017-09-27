Calgary police are working to find a woman and man in connection with 66 outstanding warrants in relation to a number of fraud-related cases.

Stephanie Nicole Paul, 29, is wanted on 38 outstanding warrants in regard to fraud-related offences along with failing to comply and failing to attend court.

Paul is described as:

160 cm tall

54 kg

brown hair

brown eyes

Michael Richard Currie, 34, is wanted on 28 outstanding warrants in regards to fraud-related offences, along with failing to comply and failing to attend court.

Currie is described as:

171 cm tall

91 kg

brown hair

blue eyes

Police are actively trying to find the pair who are believed to be in the Calgary area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the General Investigations Unit (GIU) Tip Line at 403-428-8400. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org