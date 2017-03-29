The Calgary Police Service is investigating an afternoon attack in the downtown core that left one man suffering from a stab wound.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Stephen Avenue Southwest shortly after 3:00 p.m. following reports of an assault.

An injured man was located and transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition. The stabbing victim is believed to be in his 40s.

A preliminary investigation into the incident deduced the attacker and offender knew one another. Officers have not made an arrest in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the daylight stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.