A memorial for a six-year-old boy who died when he fell through the ice while playing on a canal in Airdrie is growing while his 10-year-old brother remains in hospital.

Residents in the community north of Calgary have been placing teddy bears, flowers and candles on the bridge overlooking the area where the two brothers fell through the thin ice and plunged into the icy water.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Bayside Drive in the southwest community of Bayside at about 1:15 p.m.

Someone in the neighbourhood saw the boys fall through the ice and called 911.

First responders and firefighters got the boys out quickly and the younger boy, in life threatening condition, was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The boy died in hospital.

His 10-year-old brother was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

Residents who live in the area are rattled by the incident.

“It’s really heart wrenching to have something like that happen on Family Day,” said Darren Woolf. “It’s really hard from a parents’ perspective.”

Others say that the canal is a popular place to play during the winter and it’s such a sad situation to see the kids get hurt because of it.

Residents also said that the warmer weather had been making the ice unsafe and they’d been avoiding going onto it recently.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The victims have not been identified.