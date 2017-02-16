

CTV Calgary Staff





Laura Coward, originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her daughter Amber Lucius in 2014, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Thursday afternoon in a Calgary courtroom.

Coward was arrested and charged in August after her nine-year-old daughter was reported missing. Police apprehended Coward in a rural area near Sundre and Lucius’ body was located inside a nearby vehicle.

According to court documents, Coward, a resident of Millet, Alberta, had been involved in a bitter custody battle and divorce proceedings with the girl’s father.

Coward will be sentenced in March.