Mother pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of nine-year-old daughter
Amber Lucius (Photo provided by: Duane Lucius)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 6:08PM MST
Laura Coward, originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her daughter Amber Lucius in 2014, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Thursday afternoon in a Calgary courtroom.
Coward was arrested and charged in August after her nine-year-old daughter was reported missing. Police apprehended Coward in a rural area near Sundre and Lucius’ body was located inside a nearby vehicle.
According to court documents, Coward, a resident of Millet, Alberta, had been involved in a bitter custody battle and divorce proceedings with the girl’s father.
Coward will be sentenced in March.
