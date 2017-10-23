Four new councillors, an incumbent mayor and 10 incumbent councillors will be sworn in on Monday after a heated election campaign.

Jyoti Gondek, George Chahal, Jeff Davison and Jeromy Farkas are all new to the council chambers.

Chahal, the new Ward 5 councillor says he hopes to learn the ropes quickly and build relationships with his fellow councillors.

Jeff Davison, the Ward 6 councillor, is one of the younger additions to council and hopes to have a fresh approach to the job and make a connection with the city's new generation.

New Ward 3 councillor Jyoti Gondek says she's glad to join the other female members of council.

Lori Williams, political scientist at Mount Royal University, said there are a lot of things on the new council's plate.

"One of the clear messages that was sent across the board was that people want things to function differently on council, so they are going to have to work on where they can find common ground."

Balancing the budget will be one of the first tasks for the new council as the city is facing a deficit of over $170M.

Experts also say that the new council will need to revisit the arena debate sooner or later and improving the situation for a number of major construction projects, namely 17 Avenue and the Green Line LRT, will also be a priority.

Councillors agree that there is a lot of work that needs to be done, but they hope to be less combative than previous councils.

Ward 11 councillor Jeromy Farkas, the final newcomer, was unable to speak with the media ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. and is open to the public with additional seating in council chambers. It will also be streamed live on the city's website.