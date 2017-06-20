A brand new location of the Royal Canadian Legion, presenting a whole new take on the organization, has opened its doors in the city for the first time.

The Legion passed two-thirds of the land it owned in Kensington over to Truman Homes that then built an entirely new building for the group, free of charge.

There is a public restaurant on the main floor, a member’s lounge on the second floor and commercial space on the upper floors.

Officials at the Kensington Legion say the space will serve future Legion members very well and their membership is growing.

“From September to the end of January, we had 304 new members join and two-thirds of those people are within two miles of this building. So we know we have all these people with an interest to join,” says Mark Barham, Legion treasurer.

The Truman Group intends to build condos on the remaining land.