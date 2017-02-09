The Highland Games were cancelled late last year after organizers announced that there were not enough resources to host the event but thanks to the formation of a new non-profit, the cabers will fly once again on Labour Day weekend.

Canmore has hosted the event for the past 26 years and the games brings in thousands of people each year, which generates tourist dollars for Canmore’s economy.

About 5000 spectators turn out each year to watch the tug-o-war, hammer throw, caber toss, pipe, drumming and dance competitions.

The games were cancelled in December because of a lack of volunteers.

“It was a tough decision to dissolve TSSFS and cancel the Highland Games but we just didn’t have the resources to commit the time and energy needed,” said Sandy Bunch, former president of Three Sister’s Scottish Festival Society, “I’m very pleased that Spring Creek has chosen to form a group to keep this tradition alive.”

On Tuesday, Spring Creek announced that it would take the lead with the formation of a new non-profit society, called the Malcolm Scottish Society, to ensure the event is funded now and in the future.

“The Highland Games draws more than 5,000 visitors to Canmore a year and it celebrates the unique Scottish Heritage of the Town.” said Frank Kernick, president of Spring Creek. “We couldn’t stand the idea of losing such a special event so we stepped up. We’ll have more details soon but it will still be a community run event.“

Spring Creek officials say they are working with several other tourism groups to kick start the new society.

The Highland Games take place on September 2 and 3. For more information, click HERE.