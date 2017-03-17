The Calgary Police Service is taking part in a special event aimed at preventing identity theft and fraud where residents can learn how to protect themselves and properly dispose of unwanted electronics, free of charge.

The event, taking place on Saturday at Crossiron Mills Mall, will provide residents with the opportunity to speak with fraud experts and properly dispose of devices that may contain personal data.

There will also be a team available who can shred hard drives free of charge.

Police say that fraud continues to impact Calgarians in many different ways and they should work to protect their personal and financial information and be very cautious about giving it out.

A full list of the items accepted at the one day event is listed below: