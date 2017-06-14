People struggling with opioid addictions could be given a new form of support as officials are set to unveil the details on Calgary’s first safe injection site.

Details about what the site will look like will be released later on Wednesday, but it is planned for the Sheldon Chumir Centre in downtown Calgary.

Brandy Payne, the associate Minister of Health, Mayor Nenshi and Police Chief Roger Chaffin will be announcing further details about what the province calls ‘supervised consumption services’ later on Wednesday.

This is the first site to be considered in Calgary, following four similar facilities currently planned for Edmonton.

As of right now, there are no safe injection sites anywhere in Alberta.

Calls for these services have been discussed for a while with a committee, named the ‘Calgary Coalition on Supervised Consumption’ studying the issue.

It consulted with the city, police, Alberta Health Services, community organizations and drug users.

Earlier this year, on the National Day of Action on Opioid Deaths, protesters in Calgary demanded more programs for harm reduction from drug use.

Statistics show that the risk of opioids is real, as 363 Albertans died of fentanyl overdoses in 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, 113 people died in the province, with Calgary attributed with the majority (51) of those.

The news conference will take place at 9:30 a.m.