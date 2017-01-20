One arrested in connection with stabbing in southwest Calgary
Calgary police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that took place last night in the southwest.
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:10AM MST
Calgary police have arrested one man in connection with a serious stabbing in the southwest.
At about 10:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene along Sabrina Way S.W. for reports of an assault.
Paramedics found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition, but he has since been upgrade to stable condition.
Another 18-year-old male was arrested a short distance away.
Charges are pending.
