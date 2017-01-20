Calgary police have arrested one man in connection with a serious stabbing in the southwest.

At about 10:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene along Sabrina Way S.W. for reports of an assault.

Paramedics found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition, but he has since been upgrade to stable condition.

Another 18-year-old male was arrested a short distance away.

Charges are pending.