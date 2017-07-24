A man died after he fell off a building at a construction site in the community of Mahogany on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the site at 20 Mahogany Mews SE at about 3:30 p.m. after a worker fell four storeys to the ground.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and EMS officials say they are looking into whether the man suffered from some kind of medical event before he fell.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.