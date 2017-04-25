Calgary police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved with a bank robbery earlier in April.

On April 7, at about 5:30 p.m., a man entered the ATB at 1337 Macleod Trail S.E. and spoke to the teller. He produced a large amount of $100 bills and requested $50 bills in exchange.

The teller performed the transaction as requested but the man then requested that the cash be in U.S. currency, but the teller told him that that was not possible.

When provided with that information, the man requested his money back.

Police say that once the teller had their back turned to return the money, the man reached over the wicket and snatched an undisclosed number of bills from the drawer and then fled the bank.

The suspect is described as:

5’9”

Approximately 210 pounds

Heavy build

Short dark hair with sideburns

Unshaven

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with green lining and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man believed to be involved is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637