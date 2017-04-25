Police looking for robber who snatched cash from bank teller
Police are looking for this man who snatched an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller at an ATB bank on Macleod Trail S.E.
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 11:16AM MDT
Calgary police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved with a bank robbery earlier in April.
On April 7, at about 5:30 p.m., a man entered the ATB at 1337 Macleod Trail S.E. and spoke to the teller. He produced a large amount of $100 bills and requested $50 bills in exchange.
The teller performed the transaction as requested but the man then requested that the cash be in U.S. currency, but the teller told him that that was not possible.
When provided with that information, the man requested his money back.
Police say that once the teller had their back turned to return the money, the man reached over the wicket and snatched an undisclosed number of bills from the drawer and then fled the bank.
The suspect is described as:
- 5’9”
- Approximately 210 pounds
- Heavy build
- Short dark hair with sideburns
- Unshaven
He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with green lining and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man believed to be involved is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637