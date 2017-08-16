Investigators are appealing to the public for information on two sexual assaults that happened near 17th Avenue southeast last week.

Both incidents happened on August 8 and police say they are looking for a man and vehicle in connection to the cases.

The first incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of 17 Avenue S.E. when a man in a truck approached a 19-year-old woman and asked her if she wanted a ride.

The woman got into the vehicle and was driven east of the city where she was sexually assaulted.

Police say she was able to escape and reach a nearby car for hel. Investigators are asking the woman to reach out to them with her contact information.

The second incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. when the man returned to the area and approached a second woman near 36 Street and 16 Avenue S.E.

The man also offered her a ride but she declined and the man then tried to force her into the truck.

The woman, in her 30s, was able to escape after she was helped by a Good Samaritan who was driving past.

The truck is described as:

Black, two door older-style pickup

May have a rack along the rear window

May have tools in the bed of the truck along with coveralls

May have a diamond or hexagon shaped silver ashtray inside the cab

The man is described as:

Caucasian

Middle age

Blonde, shoulder-length hair and a goatee

Smelled strongly of cigarette smoke

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org