A Calgary man is working to open a facility in Windsor Park aimed at helping people deal with addiction issues, but residents in the community want nothing to do with the proposal.

Vedren Cankovic, 26, overcame his own addiction issues in a home similar to the one he wants to open and says that the neighbourhood atmosphere, greenspace and residents worked to help him.

However, Windsor Park residents who attended a public engagement session about the project are worried about it, saying it will be dangerous and could potentially devalue their property.

While many applaud Cankovic’s efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis in Calgary, they also say it should be put somewhere else.

Furthermore, they find it questionable why he would move his family out of the area himself if the home is approved.

“The fact that he’s moving them out of the community completely; they are going to be living with his parents. That tells me that he does agree there is some risk and he doesn’t want his daughter there,” said Chris Duke, a resident of Windsor Park.

They are also questioning his ability to run a facility that aims to treat six to eight people at a time.

The city will have to consider the residents’ response to the proposal.

Brian Pincott attended Wednesday night’s meeting and says he’s gotten a lot of feedback about it.

The application is now before the city’s planning department to rezone the home.