A provincial review of the Calgary Board of Education’s operations says that the organization could do a better job handling bus service.

Education Minister David Eggen made the announcement in Calgary on Thursday, saying that the government knows there is a clear issue.

“We are willing to work cooperatively with the CBE to help to resolve that issue. As part of the ongoing operational review, this is just an update, that we will lend a hand in that regard.”

The report says that board spending versus the three other metro boards has found the CBE is comparable in per student spending.

Alberta Education called for the review earlier this year after there was a backlash from parents over major changes made to the CBE’s bus service.

The changes included congregated bus stops far away from homes, modified bell times and some students in alternative programs being forced to take Calgary Transit to get to school.