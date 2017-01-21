Members of the Okotoks RCMP detachment are asking for help from the public in identifying the parties responsible for Friday's vandalism at a local pet store, the latest in a string of attacks targeting the shop.

On January 20, officers responded to the Animal House Pet Store in the 100 block of Stockton Avenue after the store's windows and parking signs were vandalized. The vandals painted the words 'puppy mill' on the windows of the business and painted Xs over the eyes of the animals on the picture displays.

According to RCMP, Friday's vandalism is one of several attacks on the store in recent months.

Anyone with information regarding the graffiti is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-995-6400, or Crime Stoppers.