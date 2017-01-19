A 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces charges following an investigation into reports of a Tuesday assault that occurred in a home in the southern Alberta town.

According to RCMP, the sexual assault was reported Wednesday morning and the victim was a 15-year-old girl. Officers searched a residence in Coaldale that evening and arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Trevor Pritchard, a 32-year-old man from Coaldale, faces a total of six charges related to:

Sexual assault

Unlawfully touching a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose

Abduction of a minor

Uttering threats

Communicating with a minor in an attempt to commit a sexual related offence

RCMP confirm Pritchard is a registered sex offender.

In 2013, the Lethbridge Regional Police Service issued a warning following Pritchard's release from jail after he completed a 44-month sentence for sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls. At the time, police considered Pritchard a high risk to reoffend and a significant risk to the public.

The accused remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.