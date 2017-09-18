A woman living in Rocky View County says ambulances are having trouble finding her home and that she has been working to get an emergency services address for over a decade.

Michele Aldred has had to call 911 twice in recent months for her husband and says when she called for help the wrong address came up for emergency responders.

The first time was on the May long weekend and she says the ambulance crew needed to get help from the Crossfield Fire Department to find her home.

In early September, her husband needed help again after he started losing a lot of blood due to a pre-existing condition and she says when she called 911, the call centre transferred her to centralized medical care with AHS.

Aldred says she had to be firm on the phone while trying to tell the dispatcher her real address and that she had to abandon her ill husband to run outside and wave down the passing ambulance.

The situation was serious enough that STARS was called out to transfer him to Calgary for care and Aldred say the situation was frustrating and scary.

“I was very angry, very frustrated, that I wasn't being heard and to abandon someone, you’re never to abandon when you’re on the phone with a 911 operator, they keep you there, they guide your through things and I had to abandon him,” she said.

Aldred’s husband was hospitalized for 11 days in Calgary before being discharged and she says she is worried about what might happen if there is another emergency at their rural home.

“They were looking for the word township road in my address. My address has a range road in it, not township road,” she said.

TELUS, her service provider, had the wrong address on file and that was the address emergency services responded to.

After a lot of correspondence with EMS, Rocky View County and TELUS, officials have assured her that her real address has been changed in the system and it has been tested with three, 911 calls.

“This should never have happened and I certainly would never wish this upon anybody else,” said Aldred.

Alberta Health Services contacted CTV News about Aldred’s concerns and said…

"Alberta Health Services dispatch services uses advanced GPS mapping technology to ensure EMS crews respond to emergencies as quickly and safely as possible. Rarely, a location will be identified that is not clearly mapped in software."

TELUS is also looking into the situation and says anyone who is concerned about their address coming up correctly should contact their phone service provider to ensure the address is correct in their system.