

CTV Calgary Staff





Following a successful rookie campaign with the Calgary Stampeders, defensive back Tommie Campbell’s career appeared to be on the right track but his sophomore season could be in jeopardy after the defensive back was accused of drug trafficking in his hometown.

According to police in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Campbell was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation determined he was selling crack cocaine out of his mother’s home. Police say Campbell had fled when officers arrived but the football player allegedly left a bag, adorned with the Calgary Stampeders logo, containing more than $3,000 in cash and 180 grams of crack cocaine.

The 29-year-old Stampeder later surrendered to authorities but maintained his innocence.

“He’s very, very frank about it with the court, he wants his name cleared,” said Steve Colafella, Campbell’s lawyer.

News of Campbell’s arrest shocked the town of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a community of less than 10,000 people, where the homegrown star is remembered for his high school playing days and his stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

“Tommie’s known and loved in this town,” said Aliquippa Police Chief Donald A. Couch Jr. “We’re very proud of his success in the upper levels of football, professional football.”

Campbell, a 2016 CFL All-Star, had been touted as a symbol of resiliency. In a recent feature with TSN, Campbell discussed how he had landed as a night-shift airport janitor before seizing the opportunity to play professional football in the NFL.

The Calgary Stampeders have declined comment regarding Campbell’s legal concerns. Campbell has been released from police custody on bail.

The town of Aliquippa is located approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Pittsburgh.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp