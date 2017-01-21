Thousands of Calgarians gather downtown in support of the Women's March on Washington
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:25PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:33PM MST
A sea of people congregated along Stephen Avenue on Saturday afternoon as part of an international movement taking a stand against discrimination.
Saturday's event i ncalgary was one of 65 grassroots, peaceful demonstrations that took place in 32 countries throughout the world.
Participants were scheduled to meet at the Women are Persons! monument in Olympic Plaza at 1:00 p.m. with plans to march to Calgary city hall.
The Calgary Police Service closed a section of Macleod Trail between 9 Avenue and 7 Avenue Southeast to accommodate the crowd.
The Women's March on Washington followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
