A sea of people congregated along Stephen Avenue on Saturday afternoon as part of an international movement taking a stand against discrimination.

Saturday's event i ncalgary was one of 65 grassroots, peaceful demonstrations that took place in 32 countries throughout the world.

Participants were scheduled to meet at the Women are Persons! monument in Olympic Plaza at 1:00 p.m. with plans to march to Calgary city hall.

The Calgary Police Service closed a section of Macleod Trail between 9 Avenue and 7 Avenue Southeast to accommodate the crowd.

The Women's March on Washington followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.