A Calgary man charged with murdering his partner and attempting to hide her remains is in court on Tuesday.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in connection with the death of Lisa Mitchell, his common-law wife.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the first day of the trial, the court heard from Mitchell’s mother, Peggy, who said that the pair had a rocky relationship and were ‘on and off’ for about 10 years.

A few months before she disappeared, Peggy Mitchell told the court that there was a domestic incident at their home in Ogden where Lisa hit Shyback with a frying pan.

Social services took their two children out of the home and Lisa moved out.

A short time later, the pair reconciled, Peggy told the court.

She said the last time she saw her daughter was in October 2012 and she was the one who reported her missing to RCMP.

Initially, her family believed she had left the home she shared with Shyback and their two children.

At that time, investigators did not find any evidence of foul play and the search for her whereabouts continued for over two years.

After a long investigation involving undercover surveillance, police arrested Shyback on December 6, 2014.

A search warrant, executed at the time of his arrest, discovered Mitchell’s remains hidden in the home.

Investigators say Shyback had kept them there following her death in 2012.

The Crown is expected to call nine witnesses during the course of the trial that is expected to last two weeks.