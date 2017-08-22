The mother and father of three children who died in a crash near Hanna last week are returning to the scene on Tuesday to take part in a candlelight vigil.

The trip was organized by members of Calgary’s Ethiopian community, who are working to support the couple who are still recovering in hospital.

Bien, aged 16, Christian, aged 11 and Emenet, aged 11 months, were all killed when the SUV they were in crashed into a transport truck at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 570, just south of Hanna.

Their parents, Solomon Adugna and Meseret Shiferaw, were taken to hospital by ground ambulance to hospital in Calgary following the crash.

The family is from Spokane, Washington, and Calgarians are doing all they can to support the family and help them with the costs to take their children home to be buried.

Supporters say the tragic event has touched all of them.

“It affected all of us,” said Zelalem Meshesha, a community member. “They’re not the only ones affected; every single family is affected when this news came out, everyone was saddened by what happened.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Adugnas with the costs.