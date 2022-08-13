1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary

Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.

EMS told CTV News that paramedics responded to the scene, near 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. at approximately 4:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a single vehicle involved in the incident.

The driver, whose gender has not been determined, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calgary police have not released any details of the incident.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…