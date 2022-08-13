1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary

A driver died following a serious crash at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. on Aug. 13, 2022. A driver died following a serious crash at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. on Aug. 13, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina