1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
EMS told CTV News that paramedics responded to the scene, near 17 Avenue and 85 Street S.W. at approximately 4:20 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a single vehicle involved in the incident.
The driver, whose gender has not been determined, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Calgary police have not released any details of the incident.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Author Salman Rushdie in hospital; Police seek motive in stabbing
Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack as praise poured in for him from the West but he was disparaged in Iran.
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Ukrainian minister says Russia blocking access to medicines
Ukraine's health minister has accused Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity by blocking access to affordable medicines in areas its forces have occupied since invading the country 5 1/2 months ago.
Union representing 33,000 B.C. government workers issues strike notice
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers handed the B.C. government 72 hours' strike notice Friday afternoon.
Canadian who sold his possessions, used up his savings to deliver aid in Ukraine makes a plea for help
Canadian Adam Oake is among volunteers delivering aid to civilians in Ukraine, but he says donations are drying up and he's issuing a plea for help.
Canadian universities earned record-high surplus revenues during COVID-19: StatCan
Canadian universities reported record-high surplus revenues in wake of the pandemic as schools took advantage of last year's strong stock market performance.
Edmonton
-
'Communications failure': UCP minister tells reporters to stop asking about essay award
A UCP MLA shook her head in frustration and said "wow" while walking away from a microphone Friday, as the fallout continued over an "abhorrent" essay that her government awarded.
-
Local charities helping families get school supplies seeing 'unprecedented' demand
With the start of a new school year now weeks away, local charities say more people are turning to them to help provide school supplies than ever before.
-
Allegiances shift to Danielle Smith as deadline to register for UCP leadership vote looms
Seven candidates scrambled Friday to sign up last-minute memberships in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership race while political observers say that without hard data on which contender has a leg up, follow the feet.
Vancouver
-
Excitement in B.C. Indigenous communities as salmon get past Fraser River slide zone
Thousands of migrating sockeye and chinook salmon appear to be making it through a massive slide area on the Fraser River on their way to spawn in central British Columbia.
-
Union representing 33,000 B.C. government workers issues strike notice
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers handed the B.C. government 72 hours' strike notice Friday afternoon.
-
B.C.'s first dumpling festival bridges cultures through food
On the surface it’s a food festival, but the purpose of the inaugural B.C. Dumpling Festival is to fight racism by bridging cultures through dumplings.
Atlantic
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
Confirmed case of Monkeypox in New Brunswick
The provincial government’s Department of Health confirmed the case in a news release Friday evening.
-
State of emergency to lift in Newfoundland as forest fire situation improves
Newfoundland and Labrador officials say the state of emergency called last weekend because of raging wildfires in the centre of the province will end on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Health-care worker says man's death while waiting in Nanaimo ER could have been prevented
A health-care worker says they believe a man's recent death while waiting for care in the emergency room at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital could have been prevented.
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Nanaimo, Vancouver due to staff shortage
Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Friday evening due to a staff shortage.
-
Overnight emergency room closures extended at Island Health-area hospital
Island Health says that overnight closures at the only emergency room on Cormorant Island will continue until the end of August due to a staffing shortage.
Toronto
-
Peel police arrest 24 people, dismantle crime group connected to ‘violent criminal acts’ in GTA
Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with a crime group allegedly responsible for tractor-trailer cargo thefts and other violent criminal acts throughout the Greater Toronto Area, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Despite rising OD deaths linked to smoking drugs, no supervised inhalation services exist in Ontario
Last spring, Toronto’s Casey House opened its second supervised consumption site (SCS), one for outpatients that has purpose-designed room for people who choose to smoke their drugs.
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
Montreal police investigating suspicious fire in an affluent DDO residential area
Montreal police have opened an investigation into a suspicious fire that occurred in an affluent residential area in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Montreal's West Island.
-
Luke Bryan set to take the stage at Lasso Montreal country music festival
The distinct twang of country music is rining throughout the air of Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend as Quebecer group the Mountain Daisies kicked off the Lasso Montreal country music festival Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa baby makes his grand appearance in Queensway Carleton Hospital hallway
An Ottawa family has a story for a lifetime after delivering their newborn in the hallway of the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Family and friends continue search for missing Cornwall, Ont. man
Family and friends of a missing Cornwall, Ont. man are continuing to search for him more than two weeks after he went missing.
Kitchener
-
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.
-
Waterloo region candidates list sparse with registration deadline looming
The deadline for candidate registration is one week away, and still, several ridings in Waterloo region have wards with no candidates named.
Saskatoon
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
-
Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Police seek information following Saskatoon EX bear spray attack
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called after a man allegedly sprayed bear spray on a group of people near the Saskatoon EX.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
-
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after he was stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, whose novel 'The Satanic Verses' drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Winnipeg
-
'I hope that we made this day very special': German memorial honours lost war bomber crew
Families of the crew of a Second World War bomber shot down over Germany in 1945 are finally getting closure for their long-lost loved ones after a local man with a passion for archeology created a memorial in their honour.
-
Police, experts sound alarm after another fatal drowning in Manitoba
The number of fatal drownings in Manitoba has police and experts issuing a reminder to Manitobans about how quickly fun in the water can turn tragic.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
Regina
-
Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
-
Regina man wins $100K on Western 649 extra
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after matching the winning extra number on his Western 649 lottery ticket.