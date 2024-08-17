CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail

    Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fatal three-vehicle collision that left 1 dead and 1 injured. (Photo: Alesia Fieldberg) Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed Saturday afternoon due to a fatal three-vehicle collision that left 1 dead and 1 injured. (Photo: Alesia Fieldberg)
    A woman in her 50s is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.

    It happened just before noon in the northbound lanes near Anderson Road S.E.

    Police say a woman, driving a 2010 Acura MD, was in the centre lane when she braked because of slowing traffic ahead of her.

    At the same time, a woman in her late 50s, driving a 2002 Victory V92C motorcycle, was travelling behind the Acura in the same lane.

    The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and hit the Acura on the rear driver’s side.

    Police say the woman got off her motorcycle and entered the lane closest to the median where she was hit by a 2020 Kia Forte driven by a woman in her 30s.

    The motorcyclist died on scene. No one else was injured.

    Police say alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered to be factors in the crash.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision can contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at calgarycrimestoppers.org

    A stretch of northbound Deerfoot Trail between 24 St S.E and Southland Drive was closed for several hours to allow for the police investigation.

     

