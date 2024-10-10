What's open in Calgary over the Thanksgiving long weekend

As Calgarians celebrate Thanksgiving over the long weekend, some services around the city will operate on a different schedule than normal.

Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this weekend.

What to do

If you're looking for something to do, here are just a few of the events and activities available over the long weekend.

This is the last weekend to enjoy the historical village at Heritage Park for this season. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend through holiday Monday.

The Telus Spark science centre will be open for its regular hours all weekend – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Calgary Stampeders have their final home game of the season at McMahon Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m., taking on the Edmonton Elks.

Later on, the Calgary Flames will host the Philadelphia Flyers in their home opener at the Saddledome on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Before the game, Calgary's Culture + Entertainment District is hosting an event in front of the BMO Centre to allow visitors to experience the newly opened 17 Avenue S.E. Extension and Victoria Park/Stampede Station. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will include roving performances, buskers, live music, face painters and more.

Free public skating will be offered on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Ernie Starr Arena (4808 14 Ave. S.E.), Rose Kohn / Jimmie Condon Arenas (502 Heritage Dr. S.W.) and Stew Hendry / Henry Viney Arenas (814 13 Ave. N.E.).

All other leisure centres, indoor pools, fitness centres, arenas, arts centres and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Monday.

City-run driving ranges and golf courses will also be open over the weekend.

Getting around

On Monday, Oct. 14, Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of service.

Visit calgarytransit.com for more information about fares and schedules for buses, CTrains and On Demand.

On the CTrain, the Red Line will be closed between 7 Street Station and Brentwood Station from Saturday until Monday.

Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service between affected stations.

The closures will allow maintenance crews to do repairs at multiple locations along the CTrain line.

The affected stations are Brentwood, University, Banff Trail, Lions Park, SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee, Sunnyside, 8 Street and 7 Street.

These affected stations will be back up and running before the start of service on Tuesday.

A separate express shuttle will provide service between downtown and McMahon Stadium for the Calgary Stampeders game on Saturday.

More information about the closure can be found on the city's website.

On-street parking will be free in ParkPlus zones on Monday, while weekend rates will apply at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

Regular parking rates will be in effect at TELUS Spark, Calgary Stampede, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park.

Several road closures will be in effect throughout the weekend including:

Ninth Avenue S.E. at First Street S.E.;

37 Street S.W. between 19 and 23 Avenue S.W.;

Crowchild Trail between 24 and 32 Avenue N.W.;

33 Avenue S.W. between 20 and 19 Street S.W.; and

Harvest Hills Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.W.

Check the city's website for up-to-date information about road closures.