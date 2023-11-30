1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police received reports of someone who heard several gunshoots around 1010 6 Street S.W. near the 4-20 cannabis store.

Police are not confirming the gender or age of the victim but it appears to be a man.

Police blocked off 10th Avenue between 5th and 7th Streets and parts of 6th Street as they began their investigation.

Officers say there have been no arrests and they have no suspect description or any other information to release at this time.

This is a deveoping story that will be updated as more information becomes available.