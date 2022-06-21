1 dead in motorcycle-SUV collision near Morley

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV west of Calgary Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., Cochrane RCMP were called to Highway 1A near Branch Road west of Morley.

The 29-year-old man on the motorcycle died on scene. Neither of the occupants in the SUV were injured, according to police.

Investigators believe the eastbound motorcyclist lost control before colliding with the westbound SUV.

Traffic in both directions was affected for several hours while officers investigated.