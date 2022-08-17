1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway motorcycle crash west of Calgary

One person is dead and westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a morning crash west of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to a location near Hermitage Road, approximately 20 kilometres west of Calgary, shortly before 7 a.m.

Details regarding the number of vehicles involved and any additional injuries have not been released, but Mounties confirm one person has died.

The crash victim had been riding a motorcycle at the time. Their age and gender have not been released.

One westbound lane of the highway was closed to traffic following the crash but reopened at around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.