1 in hospital following early-morning shooting downtown

A man is in serious condition following an early-morning shooting in Calgary.

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m., on 1 Street S.E.

EMS confirmed they transported a male in his early 40s to Foothills hospital, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries sustained by a firearm.

No one else was taken to hospital, added EMS.

Police closed part of 1Street early Saturday morning. They're asking motorists to use an alternate route if possible.

Please note that 1st Street S.W. is currently closed at 14 Avenue S.W. in relation to an ongoing investigation.



No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes available.