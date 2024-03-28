CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man dead after being hit by a truck east of Innisfail early Thursday morning

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 590 early Thursday morning.

    Innisfail RCMP are investigating the incident, which they believe took place between 6:30 a.m. and 8:09 a.m. around 22 kilometres east of Innisfail on Hwy 590.

    Police said in a media release they believe the victim was walking westbound on the highway dressed in black clothing when he was struck by a vehicle headed west and knocked into a ditch.

    Investigators are looking for any dash-cam footage from drivers in the area at that time.

    Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2019 or older Chevrolet or GMC 2500 or 3500 HD pickup truck. The vehicle will have damage on the passenger side.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-227-3341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News