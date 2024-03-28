1 man dead after being hit by a truck east of Innisfail early Thursday morning

One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 590 early Thursday morning.

Innisfail RCMP are investigating the incident, which they believe took place between 6:30 a.m. and 8:09 a.m. around 22 kilometres east of Innisfail on Hwy 590.

Police said in a media release they believe the victim was walking westbound on the highway dressed in black clothing when he was struck by a vehicle headed west and knocked into a ditch.

Investigators are looking for any dash-cam footage from drivers in the area at that time.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2019 or older Chevrolet or GMC 2500 or 3500 HD pickup truck. The vehicle will have damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-227-3341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.