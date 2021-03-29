Advertisement
1 person injured after going back into burning house to rescue cat
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 11:56AM MDT
A home and vehicles in a garage were damaged in a fire Monday morning on Citadel Close N.W.
Share:
CALGARY -- Heavy black smoke and flames were coming from an attached garage when firefighters arrived to a call in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.
Two people inside the home on Citadel Close N.W. managed to get out safely about 8:45 a.m., then one went back inside to rescue a cat.
That person was transported to hospital by EMS for smoke inhalation.
The home suffered extensive damage and a neighbouring home was also damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED IMAGES