CALGARY -- Heavy black smoke and flames were coming from an attached garage when firefighters arrived to a call in northwest Calgary on Monday morning.

Two people inside the home on Citadel Close N.W. managed to get out safely about 8:45 a.m., then one went back inside to rescue a cat.

That person was transported to hospital by EMS for smoke inhalation.

The home suffered extensive damage and a neighbouring home was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.