10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight

Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September that saw a number of people injured.

On Tuesday, Calgary police announced charges against 10 more people.

The newly charged individuals include:

Dawit Abadi Bernkhel, 36, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Dawit Ghebrenuguse Beraki, 36, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Mosazghi Michael Rusom, 20, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Efrem Estifanos Gebremedhen, 25, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Andom Petros Tesfamariam, 34, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Mussie Gebregzabhier Aberah, 33, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Amanuel Tekle Tekue, 40, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Angosom Misgina, 34, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Musie Zerezghi Estifanos, 25, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and

Aman Araya Michael, 28, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the arrests were made as a result of public tips about the incident.

"We have received tremendous support from the community during this investigation, and we continue to ask for assistance identifying remaining people of interest. If you know anyone who was involved in this incident, or if you were involved yourself, I strongly implore you to come forward to police," said Supt. Scott Boyd of the Calgary Police Service in a statement.

Investigators are seeking to identify another 11 men who they say were involved in the fight on Sept. 2.

Photos of these suspects can be found online.