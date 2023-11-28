10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight
Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September that saw a number of people injured.
On Tuesday, Calgary police announced charges against 10 more people.
The newly charged individuals include:
- Dawit Abadi Bernkhel, 36, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Dawit Ghebrenuguse Beraki, 36, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Mosazghi Michael Rusom, 20, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Efrem Estifanos Gebremedhen, 25, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Andom Petros Tesfamariam, 34, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Mussie Gebregzabhier Aberah, 33, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Amanuel Tekle Tekue, 40, charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Angosom Misgina, 34, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Musie Zerezghi Estifanos, 25, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and
- Aman Araya Michael, 28, charged with rioting, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the arrests were made as a result of public tips about the incident.
"We have received tremendous support from the community during this investigation, and we continue to ask for assistance identifying remaining people of interest. If you know anyone who was involved in this incident, or if you were involved yourself, I strongly implore you to come forward to police," said Supt. Scott Boyd of the Calgary Police Service in a statement.
Investigators are seeking to identify another 11 men who they say were involved in the fight on Sept. 2.
Photos of these suspects can be found online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Edmonton
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
2 hospitalized after fire near Whyte Avenue
Two people were taken to hospital after a residential fire in south-central Edmonton Tuesday morning.
-
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
-
Gang-affiliated inmate who shot rival in the face dies in custody in B.C.
A Saskatchewan drug dealer who was serving a lengthy sentence for attempted murder in a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died.
Atlantic
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
-
Victoria hospitals fundraising campaign gains momentum with record-setting gala
A campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.
Toronto
-
Ontario Place deal with Toronto would allow province to override environmental and heritage laws, NDP says
Ontario’s opposition NDP is expressing concern about new legislation that will provide exemptions for the redevelopment of Ontario Place on a number of fronts as part of a deal with Toronto.
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton remain closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
Montreal
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Two people arrested in Montreal for 2022 shooting deaths of grandmother, granddaughter
Montreal police say they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a grandmother and granddaughter in December last year.
-
Andre Dawson wants the Expos baseball cap taken off his Hall of Fame plaque
Andre Dawson wants to be immortalized in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Chicago Cub – not a Montreal Expo.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Ottawa firefighers respond to Parliament Hill for hazmat call related to foundation repair
Ottawa Fire Services says its hazardous materials crew was called to Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon after an incident during foundation repair work.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton remain closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Snow squalls continue in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region and Wellington County got their first blast of winter weather Monday – and the snow isn’t letting up yet.
-
Kitchener Centre residents soon head to polls in provincial byelection
Residents of Kitchener Centre are set to vote Thursday in a provincial byelection, and the candidates for the legislature's three opposition parties agree the main issue is affordability -- and that the Tories aren't putting up much of a fight.
Saskatoon
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was unintentional.
-
Small claims no help for Saskatoon homeowner who sued contractor
A Saskatoon homeowner is left frustrated and out thousands of dollars after a renovation dream turned into a nightmare.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Northern Ont. police arrest all three suspects wanted in home invasion
Police in Moose Factory, Ont., have arrested now arrested all three suspects in connection to an ongoing investigation into a weekend home invasion.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
Regina
-
Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was unintentional.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
-
Regina man who killed someone in dispute over $20 could see less prison time
A man who shot and killed someone following a dispute over $20 may be spending less time behind bars.