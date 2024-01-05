10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

Dry January alcohol-free booze tasting

What: Market Wines is starting off 2024 with a Dry January tasting event celebrating alcohol-free wines, cocktails and beverages.

Intro to Espresso

What : Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters hosts an Intro to Espresso class teaching Calgarians how to make espresso at home.

Beer 101

What: Wild Rose Brewery hosts Beer 101, a chance to learn about the world of craft beer.

Southwood Winterfest

What: Head to the Southwood Community Hall to enjoy Winterfest. Take a sleigh ride or go for a skate. There will be hot chocolate, crafts and fire pits.

Mean Girls

What: Watch Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

What: Watch Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller's Day Off as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.

Calgary Wranglers

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Knights in back-to-back games.

Calgary Hitmen

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Calgary Zoolights

What: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family.

Lions Festival of Lights