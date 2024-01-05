CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

    Dry January alcohol-free booze tasting

    • What: Market Wines is starting off 2024 with a Dry January tasting event celebrating alcohol-free wines, cocktails and beverages.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
    • Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: $15

    Intro to Espresso

    • What: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters hosts an Intro to Espresso class teaching Calgarians how to make espresso at home.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
    • Where: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters - Simmons Building and Roasterie, 618 Confluence Way S.E.
    • Cost: $99

    Beer 101

    • What: Wild Rose Brewery hosts Beer 101, a chance to learn about the world of craft beer.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.
    • Where: Wild Rose Brewery, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive S.W.
    • Cost: $23

    Southwood Winterfest

    • What: Head to the Southwood Community Hall to enjoy Winterfest. Take a sleigh ride or go for a skate. There will be hot chocolate, crafts and fire pits.
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: Southwood Community Hall, 11 Sackville Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: Free

    Mean Girls

    • What: Watch Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Ferris Bueller's Day Off

    • What: Watch Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller's Day Off as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Calgary Wranglers

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Knights in back-to-back games.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Hitmen

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Edmonton Oil Kings. 
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Zoolights

    • What: Immerse yourself in a world of Christmas lights at the Calgary Zoo, making for the perfect photo opp, date night or night out with friends and family.
    • When: Until Sunday, Jan. 7.
    • Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.
    • Cost: $14.95 for children three to 15 and $21.95 for people 16+

    Lions Festival of Lights

    • What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas light display at Confederation Park that can be seen by travelling by or walking through.
    • Where: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue N.W.
    • When: Nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 8.
    • Cost: Free

