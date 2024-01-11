CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

    A photo from the Calgary Home Shows Facebook page. (Facebook/CalgaryHomeShows) A photo from the Calgary Home Shows Facebook page. (Facebook/CalgaryHomeShows)

    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

    Calgary Renovation Show

    • What: Learn everything you need to know about home improvement and meet local experts at the Calgary Renovation Show
    • When: Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.
    • Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Children 12 and under are free, adults 13+ are $13 (or $11 in advance online)and seniors (60+) pay $11 (or $9 online). Half-day tickets are also available for adults (13+) arriving after 4 p.m. for $6.50.

    Starman: David Bowie

    • What: Put on your red shoes and enjoy the music of David Bowie as performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 Eighth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $50-147

    Ride the Ranch

    • What: YYC Cycle hosts two 50-minute spin classes at Calgary's iconic Ranchman's set to country tunes. Events are 18+
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with line dance lessons at 4 p.m.
    • Where: Ranchman's, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E.
    • Cost: $33

    Wellness Day Sweat at The Method

    • What: Take an hour-long HIIT class at The Method, followed by a lunch provided by Sprout.
    • When: Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Where: The Method, 402 12 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $28

    Booze & Ice Cream tasting at Market Wines

    Indiana Jones

    The Princess Bridge

    • What: Watch The Princess Bride as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue S.E.
    • Cost: $12

    Calgary Wranglers

    • What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. 
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Hitmen

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Spokane Chiefs.
    • When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary Hitmen

    • What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Tri-City Americans.
    • When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

