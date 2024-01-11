10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:
Calgary Renovation Show
- What: Learn everything you need to know about home improvement and meet local experts at the Calgary Renovation Show.
- When: Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.
- Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: Children 12 and under are free, adults 13+ are $13 (or $11 in advance online)and seniors (60+) pay $11 (or $9 online). Half-day tickets are also available for adults (13+) arriving after 4 p.m. for $6.50.
Starman: David Bowie
- What: Put on your red shoes and enjoy the music of David Bowie as performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 Eighth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: $50-147
Ride the Ranch
- What: YYC Cycle hosts two 50-minute spin classes at Calgary's iconic Ranchman's set to country tunes. Events are 18+
- When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with line dance lessons at 4 p.m.
- Where: Ranchman's, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E.
- Cost: $33
Wellness Day Sweat at The Method
- What: Take an hour-long HIIT class at The Method, followed by a lunch provided by Sprout.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: The Method, 402 12 Ave. S.E.
- Cost: $28
Booze & Ice Cream tasting at Market Wines
- What: Market Wines hosts a tasting focusing on ice cream paired with a splash of booze.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.
- Cost: $29
Indiana Jones
- What: Watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.
- Cost: $12
The Princess Bridge
- What: Watch The Princess Bride as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.
- When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue S.E.
- Cost: $12
Calgary Wranglers
- What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign.
- When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary Hitmen
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Spokane Chiefs.
- When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary Hitmen
- What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Tri-City Americans.
- When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
South Africa says Israel's campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Here's what you need to know
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
Air Canada contests decision on power wheelchairs after touting accessibility efforts
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
New Ontario Catholic curriculum homophobic and transphobic, advocates say
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
Illegal tunnel under a synagogue in NYC is 60 feet long and destabilized nearby buildings, city says
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Donald Trump returns to court for summations in civil fraud trial after judge receives bomb threat
Barred from giving his own closing argument, Donald Trump took in his lawyer’s summation as a glowering, arms-folded spectator at the end of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge’s house.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Extreme cold warning issued for all of Alberta before Edmonton temperatures drop even further this weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta, and cold temperatures are forecasted to continue in the Edmonton area until the end of the weekend.
-
'Has to happen on a -40 day': Apartment building evacuated because of CO leak
Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton could get its coldest temperatures in over 50 years
The deep freeze is here and it's not going anywhere any time soon.
Vancouver
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
20-hour waits: Canadian doctors group reports overflowing emergency rooms
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton ER doc describes seeing patients in 'every little nook and cranny' of overflowing emergency department
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of 3 people connected to motel stabbing in Pictou
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking to identify three people after a man was stabbed at a motel in Pictou.
-
Governments spend $7M to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John
Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are spending more than $7 million to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John, N.B., this year.
Vancouver Island
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Quick cleanup in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.
Toronto
-
Man's gun charge tossed after 'disturbing' cover-up of excessive force by Toronto jail guards: court
A gun charge laid against a 19-year-old man has been tossed after a judge found that Toronto jail guards used excessive force on him before crafting false reports in a "shocking and disturbing" attempt to hide their actions.
-
Toronto police ban protests at Avenue Road bridge
Toronto police are laying charges against a man who allegedly waved a terrorist flag at a protest, and are moving to block further protests at a major overpass.
-
Officer who shot man at Toronto park 'not justified' in discharging firearm, new TPS report says
A Toronto police officer facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man in a city park last February “failed to utilize appropriate de-escalation tactics” and “discharged his firearm when it was not justified to do so,” according to a new Toronto police report.
Montreal
-
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
-
RCMP investigating if triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant was linked to terrorism
The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism. The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.
-
Another storm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Ottawa
-
Safe secure mode lifted for Queen Mary School after bullet hole found in nearby building
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an incident near Queen Mary School has put the school in safe secure mode.
-
Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of tickets issued during the storm.
-
Non-Public Funds workers on military bases could go on strike Monday
Workers on Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa and Petawawa could walk off the job as of Monday if an agreement cannot be reached with the union representing them.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fire at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple fire crews are on scene at an apartment building beside Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
School bus involved in crash north of Arthur
Police say the driver of a car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that also involved an SUV and a school bus.
-
Man dead after pickup hits pole head-on
A 38-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving slammed head-on into a pole near a busy Kitchener intersection.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
What happens to rebate cheques if Sask. stops collecting carbon tax?
Despite the provincial government no longer collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, it still has not been decided whether or not the province will pay the tax on natural gas for January out of its own pocket.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after apparent acid explosion at Sudbury mining supply manufacturer
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a reported acid explosion.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Long-term, dangerous northern sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed across Manitoba amid blast of winter weather
With an Alberta clipper bringing heavy snow to parts of Manitoba on Thursday, a number of schools across the province are closed for the day.
-
Police searching for escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
An inmate escaped from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba appoints new advisor for Indigenous women’s issues
A long-time advocate for Indigenous children and youth has been tapped to assist the Manitoba government as it prepares a strategy to deal with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Peoples.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Probe into Sask. mass killer's release should be made public ahead of inquest: lawyer
A lawyer representing a Saskatchewan First Nation says an investigation into the statutory release of a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others should be made public ahead of a coroner's inquest into the stabbing rampage.
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.