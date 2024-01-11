10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around the city:

Calgary Renovation Show

What: Learn everything you need to know about home improvement and meet local experts at the Calgary Renovation Show.

Learn everything you need to know about home improvement and meet local experts at the Calgary Renovation Show. When: Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Where: BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, Halls E & F, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Children 12 and under are free, adults 13+ are $13 (or $11 in advance online)and seniors (60+) pay $11 (or $9 online). Half-day tickets are also available for adults (13+) arriving after 4 p.m. for $6.50.

Starman: David Bowie

What: Put on your red shoes and enjoy the music of David Bowie as performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

Put on your red shoes and enjoy the music of David Bowie as performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 Eighth Ave. S.E.

Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 Eighth Ave. S.E. Cost: $50-147

Ride the Ranch

What: YYC Cycle hosts two 50-minute spin classes at Calgary's iconic Ranchman's set to country tunes. Events are 18+

YYC Cycle hosts two 50-minute spin classes at Calgary's iconic Ranchman's set to country tunes. Events are 18+ When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with line dance lessons at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with line dance lessons at 4 p.m. Where: Ranchman's, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E.

Ranchman's, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E. Cost: $33

Wellness Day Sweat at The Method

What: Take an hour-long HIIT class at The Method, followed by a lunch provided by Sprout.

Take an hour-long HIIT class at The Method, followed by a lunch provided by Sprout. When: Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Where: The Method, 402 12 Ave. S.E.

The Method, 402 12 Ave. S.E. Cost: $28

Booze & Ice Cream tasting at Market Wines

What: Market Wines hosts a tasting focusing on ice cream paired with a splash of booze.

Market Wines hosts a tasting focusing on ice cream paired with a splash of booze. When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Where: Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W.

Market Wines, 4109 University Ave. N.W. Cost: $29

Indiana Jones

What: Watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series. When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

The Princess Bridge

What: Watch The Princess Bride as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series.

Watch The Princess Bride as part of Fort Calgary's Films at the Fort series. When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 9 Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

Calgary Wranglers

What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign.

The Calgary Wranglers take on the Ontario Reign. When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Calgary Hitmen

What: The Calgary Hitmen take on the Spokane Chiefs.

The Calgary Hitmen take on the Spokane Chiefs. When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Calgary Hitmen