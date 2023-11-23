10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 24-26)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is a large-scale Christmas lights display at Confederation Park that can be seen by driving by or walking through.

Confederation Park. The display can be viewed along 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue. When: Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024.

Nov. 25 – Jan. 8, 2024. Cost: Free

Christmas breakfast buffet

What: Head to Heritage Park to dine on baked pastries, buttermilk pancakes and scrambled eggs at Once Upon a Christmas Breakfast Buffet.

Weekends from Nov. 15 – Dec. 3 at the Wainwright Hotel, and weekends from Dec. 9 -17 at both the Wainwright Hotel and Gunn's Dairy Barn. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W. Cost: $20+ for children (3-11) and $40+ for adults (12+).

Calgary Zoolights

What: Head to the Calgary Zoo to immerse yourself in a land of lights. Zoolights is perfect for a date night, or a night out with friends and family.

Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, 2024. Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E.

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George's Drive N.E. Cost: $14.95 for children three to 15, $21.95 for people 16+

Inglewood Night Market – Holiday edition

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with local vendors who sell locally sourced and handmade goods like crafts, clothing, collectibles and food.

Nov. 24 and 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Ave. S.E. Cost: $5, but kids 12 and under are free, as are adults 65 and over.

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market offers a diverse selection of vendors, surrounded by twinkling lights, roaring fires, carolers, live music and other activities.

Nov. 24 to 26 and Dec. 1 to 3. Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: $15 for general admission, $10 for children (3-12) and seniors (65+)

Blue Jay Sessions: Holiday Edition 2023

What: Get in the Christmas spirit with Blue Jay Sessions' Holiday Edition, featuring live music and festive-themed food and drinks in support of the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary.

Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26. Where: The Prairie Emporium, 334 53 Ave S.E.

The Prairie Emporium, 334 53 Ave S.E. Cost: $18-28

Jess Moskaluke

What: Canadian country singer and songwriter Jess Moskaluke performs in Calgary as part of her 2023 Winter Wonderland tour.

7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Where: Deerfoot Inn and Casino, 11500 35 St. S.E.

Deerfoot Inn and Casino, 11500 35 St. S.E. Cost: $56+

Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

What: Watch a performance of Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. In the play, novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control.

Nov. 18 – Dec. 17. Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, 115 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: $80

Calgary Wranglers

What: Watch the Calgary Wranglers take on the Abbotsford Canucks in two weekend games.

Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: $30+

