10 things to do in Calgary on Easter weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Easter Tea at Heritage Park

Heritage Park hosts an Easter tea complete with finger sandwiches, baked goods and fresh coffee and tea. When: March 29 – 31 with sittings at 11 am, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

March 29 – 31 with sittings at 11 am, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Where: Famous 5 Centre of Canadian Women at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Famous 5 Centre of Canadian Women at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: Adults: $47.95, children: $32, children two and under: free.

Easter Eggstravaganza at the zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts its Easter Eggstravaganza, featuring games and treats. When: Friday, March 29 – Monday, April 1, 2024.

Friday, March 29 – Monday, April 1, 2024. Where: The Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E.

The Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E. Cost: From $26.45 to $36.95

Easter brunch at the zoo

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts an Easter brunch featuring a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes and more. When: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 with sittings at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 with sittings at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Where: The Safari Lounge and Enmax Conservatory at the Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E.

The Safari Lounge and Enmax Conservatory at the Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E. Cost: Adult (16-59): $47.96, child (three-15): $30.35, seniors (60+) $43.95 and infants (under three): free.

Easter Egg Hunt in Acadia

Bring your own basket and head to the Acadia Community Association's (ACA) 2 annual Easter Egg Hunt. Pre-registration is required. When: Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Addison Place Playground, on Addison Place S.E. or north on 6 Street S.E.

Addison Place Playground, on Addison Place S.E. or north on 6 Street S.E. Cost: $5 for non-ACA members and free for member children.

Marda Loop's Egg Fest 2024

Head to Marda Loop for Egg Fest 2024 and hunt for chocolate eggs at the more than 20 businesses participating. There's even a golden egg (courtesy of Master Chocolat). When: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: All throughout the Marda Loop shopping district

All throughout the Marda Loop shopping district Cost: Free

Baby Days at Butterfield Acres

Head to Butterfield Acres for Barnyard Baby Days, which sees adolescent animals like goats, lambs and chicks welcomed to the farm. When: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday March 31, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday March 31, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.

Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W. Cost: Adults: $17.99, Children (able to walk to 17): $15.99

Go tubing at WinSport

Take a ride down the tube park at WinSport, one of the largest in western Canada, on the hill's final weekend of the season. When: Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. Where: Servus Credit Union Tube Park at WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.

Servus Credit Union Tube Park at WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: $25 plus $10 for a helmet.

The Girl on the Train

Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt. When: March 16 – April 14

March 16 – April 14 Where: Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Flames vs. Kings

The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings. When: Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wranglers vs. Barracuda