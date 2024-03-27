10 things to do in Calgary on Easter weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Easter Tea at Heritage Park
- What: Heritage Park hosts an Easter tea complete with finger sandwiches, baked goods and fresh coffee and tea.
- When: March 29 – 31 with sittings at 11 am, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Famous 5 Centre of Canadian Women at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
- Cost: Adults: $47.95, children: $32, children two and under: free.
Easter Eggstravaganza at the zoo
- What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts its Easter Eggstravaganza, featuring games and treats.
- When: Friday, March 29 – Monday, April 1, 2024.
- Where: The Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E.
- Cost: From $26.45 to $36.95
Easter brunch at the zoo
- What: The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosts an Easter brunch featuring a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes and more.
- When: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 with sittings at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Where: The Safari Lounge and Enmax Conservatory at the Calgary Zoo, 1300 Zoo Rd. N.E.
- Cost: Adult (16-59): $47.96, child (three-15): $30.35, seniors (60+) $43.95 and infants (under three): free.
Easter Egg Hunt in Acadia
- What: Bring your own basket and head to the Acadia Community Association's (ACA) 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt. Pre-registration is required.
- When: Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Addison Place Playground, on Addison Place S.E. or north on 6 Street S.E.
- Cost: $5 for non-ACA members and free for member children.
Marda Loop's Egg Fest 2024
- What: Head to Marda Loop for Egg Fest 2024 and hunt for chocolate eggs at the more than 20 businesses participating. There's even a golden egg (courtesy of Master Chocolat).
- When: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: All throughout the Marda Loop shopping district
- Cost: Free
Baby Days at Butterfield Acres
- What: Head to Butterfield Acres for Barnyard Baby Days, which sees adolescent animals like goats, lambs and chicks welcomed to the farm.
- When: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday March 31, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.
- Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.
- Cost: Adults: $17.99, Children (able to walk to 17): $15.99
Go tubing at WinSport
- What: Take a ride down the tube park at WinSport, one of the largest in western Canada, on the hill's final weekend of the season.
- When: Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.
- Where: Servus Credit Union Tube Park at WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
- Cost: $25 plus $10 for a helmet.
The Girl on the Train
- What: Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.
- When: March 16 – April 14
- Where: Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Flames vs. Kings
- What: The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings.
- When: Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
Wranglers vs. Barracuda
- What: The Calgary Wranglers take on the San Jose Barracuda in an afternoon game on Good Friday.
- When: Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary
