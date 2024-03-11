10-year-old girl missing in Calgary; police asking public for help

CALGARY
    Spirit was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue S.W.
    Calgary police need your help finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing in the city's southwest on Monday.

    Spirit was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue S.W.

    Her family only recently moved to Calgary.

    Spirit is about 5’5” and 125 pounds with long, dark hair.

    She was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a grey sweater, black pants, black-and-white high-tops and was carrying a green-camo side bag.

    Anyone who sees Spirit or knows where she might be is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

