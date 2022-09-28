11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was High River, which saw temperatures climb to 28.5 C, breaking the previous record of 26.5 C set back in 1994.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Sept. 27 include:
Breton
- New record of 27 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Fort Chipewyan
- New record of 25.2 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Fort Mcmurray
- New record of 27.2 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Hendrickson Creek Area
- New record of 24 C
- Old record of 21.6 C set in 2012
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level
- New record of 26.6 C
- Old record of 26.1 C set in 1976
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
- New record of 28.5 C
- Old record of 26.5 C set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of 27.4 C
- Old record of 26.7 C set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of 27.7 C
- Old record of 27.2 C set in 1967
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Peace River
- New record of 26.2 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1918
- Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 21.6 C set in 2004
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Waterton Park
- New record of 26.7 C
- Old record of 26.0 C set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Three other communities in Alberta were close to setting records, but ended up tying the existing high temperature, including:
Esther
- Tied record of 28.2 C set in 2021
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Strathmore
- Tied record of 27.8 C set in 1957
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Taber Area
- Tied record of 30.6 C set in 1957
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
The first day of fall was Sept. 22.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: A moment that changed the fabric of this country forever
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's coast with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
COVID-19 vaccines linked to temporary changes in menstrual cycle, new study confirms
A new global study now confirms the link between a temporary increase in the menstrual cycles of some individuals as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian approaches
With Category 4 Hurricane Ian barrelling toward Florida on Wednesday morning, some of the state's popular theme parks. national parks, gardens, and cruise schedules have been closed or impacted.
What kind of damages caused by Fiona will be covered by insurance?
Many residents of Atlantic Canada may not be able to access coverage for all the damages caused by Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering storm-related floods.
Edmonton
-
Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff
Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.
-
Alberta provincial court releases Indigenous Justice Strategy
Alberta's provincial court has unveiled a new Indigenous justice strategy after two years of discussions with First Nations and Métis leaders, as well as legal groups.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 pipelines to Indigenous communities
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell a minority stake in seven pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta to a group of 23 First Nation and Métis communities for $1.12 billion.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement in complaint against Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 169 overdose deaths recorded in B.C. in August, 8-month total nears record
Dozens more British Columbians died from toxic substances in August, the province's latest overdose data shows, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the first eight months of the year close to a record.
-
Anesthesiologist from B.C. pain clinic charged with sexual assault
A 54-year-old anesthesiologist from a Surrey, B.C., pain clinic has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient, and authorities are asking anyone with "additional information" to come forward.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for more transparency and accountability from telecommunications companies when it comes to collaborating with the province's Emergency Management Office (EMO).
-
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador earmarks $30 million for Fiona relief fund
Newfoundland and Labrador is setting aside $30 million for residents affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island First Nation paints bridge orange in honour of residential school students
Ahead of the second National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, a Vancouver Island First Nation is working to make a local bridge with a dark past more welcoming. It's known as the "Orange Bridge" to many of the locals in the Port Alberni, B.C., area.
-
'It's beautiful': Toronto Raptors open training camp at the University of Victoria
The Toronto Raptors opened their 2022 training camp at the University of Victoria this week. The last time the Raptors were in Victoria for a pre-season workout was in 2017. But just like that trip, this year's Raptors training session is not open to the public.
-
Amazon embarks on hiring blitz as Vancouver Island distribution centre to open next month
The retail giant says it needs 100 to 150 positions filled by mid to late October, when the distribution centre is expected to open.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
-
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Montreal
-
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French,' CAQ immigration minister
Outgoing CAQ Immigration Minister Jean Boulet claims the vast majority of immigrants move to Montreal, don't speak French and don't work. Party leader François Legault adds that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants would be 'suicide.'
-
Workplace safety board says scaffold design led to two deaths at Quebec paper mill
Quebec's workplace health and safety board says design failures led to a scaffold collapse that killed two workers and injured several others at a western Quebec paper mill in October 2021.
-
Quebec's 'post-COVID' election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers
Politicians bathing in crowds is a sign of the post-pandemic atmosphere of Quebec's election campaign: masks are rare, candidates are up close with supporters and political rallies are back.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's coast with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
-
Thanksgiving grocery challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Jeremie Charron and Kimberley Johnson out with Thanksgiving shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Here's what Ottawa mayoral candidates said on the campaign trail today
More transparency at city hall, making Ottawa a 'music city,' and revisiting Ottawa’s environmental policy. Those were the main promises that some Ottawa mayoral candidates promised on the campaign trail on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Baden woman’s death being investigated as homicide
The death of an 88-year-old woman in Baden, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Puslinch, Ont. council votes to rename Swastika Trail
A controversial Puslinch, Ont. street is getting a new name.
-
Police break up second large youth fight this week
For the second time this week, Waterloo regional police say a large physical altercation involving youths has been broken up.
Saskatoon
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon charge 7th person in missing woman's death
Saskatoon police have made another arrest in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
Sask. sees largest quarterly population growth on record: StatsCan
Saskatchewan experienced its largest quarterly population growth on record in the second quarter of 2022, growing by 6,465 people, the province said in a news release.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are asking people to avoid the area of Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning as officers investigate a disturbance.
-
OPP confirms shelter in place only in Wiikwemkoong after emergency alert creates confusion
Ontario Provincial Police say the shelter in place advisory is isolated to just Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island after emergency and civil alerts sent out across the northeast caused confusion and worry.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's coast with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Winnipeg
-
What dropping the travel mandates means for Canadians moving forward
On Monday, the federal government announced it would be dropping COVID border restrictions for anyone entering Canada and masking on planes and trains will also come to end.
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.
Regina
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. sees largest quarterly population growth on record: StatsCan
Saskatchewan experienced its largest quarterly population growth on record in the second quarter of 2022, growing by 6,465 people, the province said in a news release.
-
109th Grey Cup game officially sold out
The 109th Grey Cup game that will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 is officially sold out.