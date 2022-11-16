13 new firefighters among asks being looked at during Lethbridge budget deliberations
Lethbridge’s fire department could add new 13 firefighters to its ranks.
Fire Chief Greg Adair made the request Wednesday to city council, who are acting as the economic standing policy committee for budget deliberations.
Adair says at least 13 members are needed over the next four years.
Adair wants to add four firefighters next year, four the year after that and five more in 2025, with a total cost of just over $6 million.
Coun. John Middleton-Hope believes the addition would improve response times for both paramedics and firefighters as the city continues to grow.
Council unanimously approved the motion.
Council also voted unanimously to add two full-time airfield maintenance specialists, to ensure the airport is fully staffed and meets Transport Canada’s requirements.
Council then moved to the event support program, looking to allocate nearly $1 million spread over four years to the major community event and community event support grants.
Council voted in favour, six to three, with councillors Ryan Parker and Nick Paladino as well as Mayor Blaine Hyggen being opposed.
The committee also approving the hiring of 10 non-permanent full-time staff to the city's parks department as a way to meet existing service levels.
That comes with a price tag of more than $2.5 million spread over four years.
Once budget deliberations wrap up later this week, council will then formally vote to approve the budget, likely during their Nov. 29 meeting.
If all budget initiatives that have been approved as of Wednesday make it through, taxes could rise to 4.23 per cent.
The Lethbridge Police Service and Commission budget will be on the agenda for Thursday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
GOP wins slim U.S. House majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Expect delays: Stony Plain Road Bridge to be demolished in late December for LRT construction
Commuters who use Stony Plain Road and Groat Road will have to find alternate routes as the Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street is set to be demolished and replaced.
-
'Hindsight is 20/20': Family warns others after dog falls through ice at Terwillegar dog park
An Edmonton family is hoping to raise awareness after their dog disappeared under the ice of the North Saskatchewan river this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Cat survives Surrey house fire, inspires generosity: BC SPCA
A cat who survived a house fire in Surrey is inspiring generosity and uniting a community.
-
Majority of Canadians willing to pay to fix housing crisis, health-care system: poll
New data shows a majority of Canadians — regardless of income, political beliefs, or area code — support the idea of putting a surtax on properties priced north of $1 million if it would help alleviate the crises in health care and housing.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on Shelbourne Street
Saanich police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.
-
Victoria police investigate stabbing, robbery in Burnside neighbourhood
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify the perpetrators of a stabbing and robbery in the city's Burnside neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
'I do not feel safe going to school': 12-year-old speaks out about bullying as Toronto police investigate
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
-
One person in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire in west end
One person is in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in the city’s west end.
Montreal
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning. 'Today at 10:38 a.m. heaven gained a beautiful angel … my beautiful courageous girl,' the woman's mother wrote on social media to share the devastating news about her daughter.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Stratford wigmaker nominated for Emmy
If you’ve been to the Stratford Festival during the last 20 seasons or so, you’ve likely seen Erica Croft’s work on stage. Now her first gig in television has earned her a nomination in the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.
-
Region’s lawyers offer housing solutions as Kitchener encampment case resumes in court
It was another full day in court for the hearing that will decide the fate of the residents of the encampment at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
'I almost dropped my jaw on the floor': Cost of lettuce putting some Saskatoon restaurants in a crunch
A lack of imports of romaine and iceberg lettuce from California is causing some businesses in Canada, including Saskatoon, to make tough decisions
Northern Ontario
-
Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near
As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Police charge two Sudburians with stunt driving on Hwy. 69
An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is in hot water after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop this week on Highway 69.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
-
Manitoba's Halfway Tree still standing, arborist work completed this week
An arborist working on the century-old iconic Halfway Tree along the Trans-Canada is asking Manitobans not to panic – the tree is not coming down, just getting a face-lift.
Regina
-
Regina Michaels store expected to be closed through holiday season following fire
The Michaels store in east Regina will be closed through the holiday season and into 2023 following a fire earlier this week.
-
'It's not cold enough': Argos staying positive about brisk Sask. temperatures ahead of Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts took to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice in Saskatchewan ahead of Grey Cup 109.
-
Six of the best things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.