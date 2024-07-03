2 people sent to hospital following crash near Lac Des Arcs

A youth and an adult, both from Canmore, Alta., are in hospital following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. between exit 105 and exit 98.

RCMP say a 13-year-old and 43-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation and clean up, but they have since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.