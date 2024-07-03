Didsbury, Alta., senior defrauded out of 'thousands': RCMP

Didsbury RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly scammed a senior out of thousands of dollars.

On June 13, police received a report that a woman had been contacted by a man who said he was her grandson.

"The male stated that he was in jail and needed bail money," RCMP said in a news release. "A different male showed up to the senior's home and the money was physically given to them."

During the course of the investigation, police have produced a composite sketch they hope will help them track down the scammer.

"It is essential that we speak to our seniors about this trending crime as it is easily preventable with education," said Cpl. Shane O’Neil of the Didsbury RCMP.

"Sit down with your loved ones (and) have a conversation."

Police have also provided the following tips to ensure no one else becomes a victim:

Bail is always paid in person at a courthouse or correctional centre;

If a person claims to be a police officer or court representative, call police or your local courthouse to confirm that information;

Never give out personal information over the phone to anyone you don't know; and

Never send money to anyone you don't know.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP Detachment at 403-335-3381.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www. P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.