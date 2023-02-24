15-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Calgary; poor road conditions, limited visibility in area

RCMP were warning about highway conditions west of Calgary on Friday night.

Mounties say about 15 vehicles were involved in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway.

It happened in the westbound lanes at the Lac des Arcs overpass around 7:30 p.m.

Police say driving conditions were very poor in the area, with limited visibility.

As of 9 p.m., only minor injuries had been reported.

The road was down to one lane westbound while emergency crews helped the injured and cleared the wreckage.