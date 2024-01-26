15-year-old charged in 3 Lethbridge BB gun shooting incidents

A 15-year-old Lethbridge boy faces multiple charges in relation to BB gun rounds being fired in three separate incidents this week.

The incidents took place Monday, Tuesday and again Thursday afternoon at the Blue Sky Lodge on the 1400 block of 16 Avenue North and then a private residence on the 1100 block of 18A Street North.

In all three instances, windows were shot at, scattering glass.

No one was injured.

Thursday, the homeowner on 18A Street North called police to report seeing a male in the back alley who appeared to be carrying a gun.

Police responded and located the suspect, arresting him and seizing a BB gun and cartridges.

After investigating, the teen was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, intentionally discharging a firearm/knowingly being reckless and four counts of mischief under $5,000.

He is in police custody, awaiting a bail hearing.