15-year-old mountain biker rescued by Kananaskis Public Safety
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 8:58AM MDT
CALGARY -- Kananaskis Country Public Safety members managed to quickly find a 15-year-old who got separated from his family while mountain biking west of Calgary on Saturday.
RCMP said the group was biking together and the boy didn't arrive at a trailhead to meet them as planned.
Cochrane RCMP were called just after 6 p.m., then the boy was found unharmed about 40 minutes later.
No other details were available.