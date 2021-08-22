CALGARY -- Kananaskis Country Public Safety members managed to quickly find a 15-year-old who got separated from his family while mountain biking west of Calgary on Saturday.

RCMP said the group was biking together and the boy didn't arrive at a trailhead to meet them as planned.

Cochrane RCMP were called just after 6 p.m., then the boy was found unharmed about 40 minutes later.

No other details were available.