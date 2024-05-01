Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids awareness campaign at the CORE

Each school day, hundreds of Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) volunteers prepare lunches for more than 7,000 kids.

That's because there's a lot of Alberta children who might otherwise have to skip lunch.

“In Alberta, among households with children, 16.7 per cent of Albertans under the age of 18 lived under the poverty threshold in 2018—more than 160,000 children,” says the BB4CK website.

“Twenty-one per cent of Calgarians said they were struggling to buy food and groceries for themselves and their families.”

With these numbers in mind, for the third year, the CORE shopping centre is raising awareness and funds for BB4CK during May.

“Calgarians can learn about food insecurity, how our organization started and how we are learning from our community to innovate and grow, all to make sure we support Calgary's kids the best way we can,” said BB4CK executive director Bethany Ross.

Marking milestones in their history, there will be a walkthrough timeline at the CORE, along with several activities ahead of Brown Bagging It Day on May 25.

Shoppers can unleash their creativity on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at a craft station set up for decorating lunch bags for the BB4CK program.

Then on May 22, a BB4CK partner school close to the shopping centre will receive 500 sandwiches and snacks.

“Throughout the year, BB4CK ensures Calgary kids have access to a nutritious lunch so that they can focus on excelling in the classroom and achieving their full potential,” said Sara Johnson, manager, Mineral Land and Business Development and BB4CK champion at ARC Resources Ltd.

“By matching donations during the campaign, we hope to double the impact of the Brown Bagging It Day campaign and raise awareness for food insecurity impacting children in our community.”

Along with monetary donations, the CORE is encouraging everyone to drop off non-perishable items including granola bars, fruit alternatives, and packaged crackers, at the CORE guest services desk.

“When shoppers present CORE food court receipts totalling $20 or more to guest services, the CORE will donate $1 to BB4CK, up to $1,000, and shoppers will receive a $5 CORE gift card, while supplies last,” stated a news release.