18-year-old killed in head-on Hwy. 5 crash east of Cardston, Alta.

An 18-year-old man is dead and two people were transported to hospital following a Sunday night crash east of Cardston.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 5 near Range Road 261 shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday after an eastbound car collided with an oncoming van.

According to RCMP, the driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the 18-year-old has not been released but RCMP confirm he was from Viking, Alta.

The two occupants of the van — a 47-year-old woman who was driving and a 44-year-old woman who was a passenger — were transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Both women live in Cardston.

Mounties continue to investigate the fatal crash.