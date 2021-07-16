CALGARY -- A total of $2.72 million is being invested to upgrade the hemodialysis kidney care unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Friday.

The province is investing $1.35 million of that through its Infrastructure Maintenance Program, and the Calgary Health Foundation is donating another $1.37 million.

The upgrades will expand the number of dialysis stations from 10 to 19 and Shandro said two of those stations are already operational.

"This added capacity addresses current and, on top of that, anticipates future need for hemodialysis services in the Calgary region," he said.

"The remaining new stations will be needed over the next five years."

Shandro said 36 per cent of dialysis patients in Calgary live in the northeast quadrant.

Another $2.7 million is being invested by the province to improve ventilation systems in operating rooms at the PLC.

This is a developing story and will be updates throughout the day