2 Calgarians charged in meth bust near Medicine Hat, Alta.

Two Calgarians face charges in connection with a drug bust that saw the seizure of a significant quantity of methamphetamine.

Earlier this month, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) identified a vehicle that was suspected to be connected to the drug trade.

Authorities stopped the vehicle in Medicine Hat and conducted a search, which discovered 510 grams of methamphetamine.

ALERT says the estimated street value is approximately $30,540.

Shingiral Chinyani, 37, and Nehemie Chery, 31, of Calgary both face trafficking charges.

Officials say the drugs were likely destined to be sold in the southern Alberta community.

"Having seized this amount and laying charges on those involved, speaks volumes and says that we don't want this kind of activity in our community," said Sgt. David Gomisiewicz with ALERT Medicine Hat in a statement.

The accused remain in custody ahead of their bail hearing.